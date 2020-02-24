Warming temperatures to accompany clouds and rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will lift though the area today bringing plenty of clouds and the chance for a few showers. Unsettled weather is expected over the next couple days with limited sunshine and numerous rain chances. The highest rain chance will move through tonight and early Tuesday morning. A few showers will stay in the forecast Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday as we await our next cold front that will help to dry us out and return the sunshine. Once the front moves through Wednesday, sunshine returns but so does cooler weather. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday through Sunday with morning lows in the 30s starting Friday. There may be a quick moving disturbance that brings a few spotty showers on Saturday. We’ll keep you updated!