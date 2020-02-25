Affidavit: Former N. Charleston detective tipped off criminal to drug investigation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former North Charleston police detective has been arrested and charged following an investigation into his conduct with a known criminal informant.
Brett Bull, 33, is facing charges of obstruction of justice and misconduct in office.
According to an affidavit, Bull provided a known criminal informant with future law enforcement operation information.
Specifically, Bull texted the informant to “stay away” from a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office drug operation taking place on November 21st, 2019.
When the informant was arrested on December 4th, 2019, the informant’s cell phone was searched and the texts between Bull and the suspect were revealed, the affidavit stated.
Bull was given a PR bond in court Tuesday morning and was fired by the department six days ago.
While the texts themselves weren’t in the affidavit, the document stated that the details Bull provided hindered and delayed the Sheriff’s Office investigation and compromised the safety of officers.
