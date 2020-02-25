Amber Alert issued for baby girl missing from Mesquite, believed to be in danger

(KLTV) - An 8-month-old girl has been abducted, according to an Amber Alert issued by Texas DPS.
The Mesquite Police Department is searching for Nyla Crockett, who has been missing since Feb. 21. Baby Nyla has brown hair and eyes. Law enforcement officials believe Nyla is in grave or immediate danger.
Police are also looking for Chernario Crockett, age 30, in connection with this abduction. She is about 5′6″ tall, and weighs about 172 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and brown or black boots.
Call Mesquite police immediately at 972-285-6336 if you see Nyla or Chernario Crockett or know where they may be.
