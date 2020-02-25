Buttigieg to take on Sanders in Charleston debate by laying out differences

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pete Buttigieg has a plan in place for Tuesday’s democratic presidential debate in downtown Charleston: lay out the differences between him and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
“I have a fundamentally different idea about how politics should work," Buttigieg said Monday night." Mine is about belonging. It’s about inclusion. It’s about drawing as many people as we can to our side, not calling them names online or saying that if you won’t agree with me at the time, we have no business working together."
Live 5 News interviewed Buttigieg after a campaign event at the Royal Baptist event center in North Charleston on Monday.
According to CBS News, 60 percent of the Democratic electorate in South Carolina are African-Americans.
Buttigieg said his campaign has the most comprehensive plan to deal with systemic racism.
“So many have felt that their vote has been taken for granted. My message is that I will never take you for granted and will never leave a vote on the table. Most of the black voters I talk to are laser-focused on defeating this president," Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg said he considers climate change to be an emergency.
The city of Charleston recently began construction on raising the sea wall at the Battery to guard against sea level rise.
“We’re seeing that as communities from those here in the Lowcountry to my own hometown, even though we are deep inland we are a river city in Indiana. We’ve had historic flooding over and over again," Buttigieg said."It is upon us and that’s why we need to not just rejoin the Paris Climate Accords, but move aggressively to mobilize the entire country to act on climate."
As Charleston approaches the fifth anniversary of the deadly shooting at Mother Emanuel AME church, Buttigieg says he campaigns for “common sense” gun laws.
He is also in favor of a ban on assault weapons.
“The kind of weaponry I trained on in the military has no business being sold for profit,” he said.
