Charleston prepares for Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Seven of the eight Democratic presidential hopefuls are hoping they will convince voters they should be the person to face Donald Trump in November.
The debate, which takes place at 8 p.m. from Charleston’s Gaillard Center, will air live on CBS and BET and will be live-streamed on CBSN and Live5News.com. CBS News is co-hosting the debate with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute.
Seven of the eight candidates vying for the Democratic nomination have qualified to participate. Those candidates are:
- Vice President Joe Biden
- Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg
- Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Billionaire investor Tom Steyer
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
The format of the debate will allow candidates to answer direct questions for one minute and 15 seconds, with 45 seconds for rebuttals at the discretion of the moderators, CBSNews.com reported. There will be no opening or closing statements. All candidates will get a closing question.
Biden predicted victory in South Carolina, saying Monday that he would win “by plenty” in a South Carolina primary this weekend. But he, Buttigieg and Bloomberg reinforced their anti-Sanders rhetoric with paid attack ads in the hopes of loosening front-runner Sanders’ grip on the nomination.
The debate is important for all of the candidates because it is the final debate before South Carolina’s Democratic Presidential Primary on Saturday as well as the last one before Super Tuesday on March 3.
CBS News Anchor Gayle King and Norah O’ Donnell are moderating the debate and they will be joined by “Face the Nation” moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.
The public was invited to submit questions via Twitter through noon on Tuesday by using the hastag #DemDebate.
CBS News Vice President and Washington Bureau Chief Christopher Isham said the debate Tuesday night is the result of about nine months of planning.
Charleston Police say multiple roads will close Tuesday because of the required heightened security measures. The first road closure began at 1 p.m.
- Alexander Street just past the Gaillard Garage will close at 1 p.m. Garage traffic only will be permitted after 1 p.m.
- George Street between East Bay and Anson Streets will close at 4 p.m.
- Anson Street between George and Calhoun Streets will close at 4 p.m.
The roads are expected to reopen at approximately 11 p.m., Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.
