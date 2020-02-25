CNN holding town hall in Charleston featuring three Democratic presidential candidates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, former mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Tom Steyer will be taking questions directly from community members during CNN’s first town hall in Charleston at the Memminger Auditorium.
Chair of the Charleston County Democratic Party Chair Colleen Condon said voters are looking to hear about healthcare and each candidate’s plans for boosting wages.
She says it’s also important for those undecided voters to come out and hear those plans for themselves.
“This is kind of everyone’s last chance, especially for undecided voters to hear about Elizabeth Warren’s health care plan, to hear about Pete Buttigieg’s Douglas plan to hear about plans for housing," Condon said."This is the week to figure out who really addresses the issues most important to each voter.”
Sanders will be taking the stage at 9 p.m. followed by Buttigieg and Steyer.
In response to Monday night’s event, Chairman of the South Carolina Republican Drew McKissick released the following statement:
“We look forward to running against any nominee of a party that proudly stands in favor of raising taxes, more burdensome regulations, and legal abortion right up until the moment of birth- not to mention their disdain for our 2nd Amendment rights. Clearly, this isn’t an agenda that will sell nationwide, let alone here in South Carolina.”
