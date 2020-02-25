CSU’s Bennett, Seibert, and Padysak Receive Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charleston Southern pitchers Jaret Bennett, Trent Seibert, and Daniel Padysak each received weekly awards from Big South Conference as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon.
Senior Jaret Bennett threw a complete game to lead Charleston Southern to a 2-1 win over Kansas on Friday afternoon. Bennett threw nine complete innings on exactly 100 pitches, allowing just one unearned run on three hits and striking out six.
Senior Trent Seibert threw two hitless innings and struck out four of the seven batters he faced to pick up his first career save in the Buccaneers' 1-0 win over Kansas on Saturday afternoon. In just his second appearance as a Buc, Seibert shut the door to seal CSU's second win of the weekend.
Daniel Padysak combined with Siebert to throw a one-hit shutout in Charleston Southern's 1-0 win over Kansas. Padysak threw seven shutout innings and allowing just one hit while striking out eight. His eight strikeouts are the most strikeouts by a CSU pitcher this season
Charleston Southern returns to the diamond on Tuesday evening to host The Citadel, with first pitch from Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark set for 6:00pm.