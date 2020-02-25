Deputies maintain search for man’s killer after 43 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is continuing the search for the killer of a man who was first thought to have died in a vehicle accident.
James Homer Aldridge, 49, was found dead in his pickup truck off Highway 170 in Bluffton on Feb. 25, 1977.
Investigators first thought Aldridge died of injuries he suffered when the pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into a tree. But deputies say further examination revealed he had been shot.
Deputies say they learned Aldridge frequently traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, from Beaufort for work.
Investigators believe he may have picked up hitchhikers and say they established the fatal gunshot wound came from the passenger side of the truck.
No suspects in the killing have ever been identified.
Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in any Beaufort County cold case could receive a reward of up to $5,000.
If you have any information in the case, contact Maj. Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402, 843-816-8013 or via email at robertb@bcgov.net.
You may also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
