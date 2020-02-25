Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/24)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class AAAAA Lower State Semifinal
Goose Creek 61, River Bluff 26 - Aniyah Oliver had 16 points and Janise Shaw had 14 as Goose Creek cruised to a win at home on Monday. The Gators will face Wando for the Lower State title on Saturday in Florence
Wando 31, Berkeley 27 - The Warriors advance to face Goose Creek in the Lower State finals in Florence on Saturday.
Class AAA Lower State Semifinal
Marion 59, Bishop England 47 - Despite 17 points from Lily Woods, the Battling Bishops have their season ended with a loss at home to Marion. Their season ends at 19-8.
Class AA Lower State Semifinal
North Charleston 34, Woodland 32 - North Charleston advances to the Lower State finals on Saturday in Florence where they’ll face Latta.
Class A Lower State Semifinal
Military Magnet Academy 63, Lake View 54 - Military Magnet advances to the Lower State finals on Friday afternoon in Florence where they’ll face Scott’s Branch.
Scott’s Branch 60, Baptist Hill 44
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.