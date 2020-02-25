Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/24)

Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/24)
February 24, 2020 at 11:00 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 11:00 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class AAAAA Lower State Semifinal

Goose Creek 61, River Bluff 26 - Aniyah Oliver had 16 points and Janise Shaw had 14 as Goose Creek cruised to a win at home on Monday. The Gators will face Wando for the Lower State title on Saturday in Florence

Wando 31, Berkeley 27 - The Warriors advance to face Goose Creek in the Lower State finals in Florence on Saturday.

Class AAA Lower State Semifinal

Marion 59, Bishop England 47 - Despite 17 points from Lily Woods, the Battling Bishops have their season ended with a loss at home to Marion. Their season ends at 19-8.

Class AA Lower State Semifinal

North Charleston 34, Woodland 32 - North Charleston advances to the Lower State finals on Saturday in Florence where they’ll face Latta.

Class A Lower State Semifinal

Military Magnet Academy 63, Lake View 54 - Military Magnet advances to the Lower State finals on Friday afternoon in Florence where they’ll face Scott’s Branch.

Scott’s Branch 60, Baptist Hill 44

