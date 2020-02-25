New Krispy Kreme location opens in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The long wait finally ended Tuesday morning for Ladson-area residents when a new Krispy Kreme location opened its doors for the first time.
The “Hot Now” sign turned on at 6 a.m. at the corner of Ladson Road and Palmetto Commerce Parkway. One man said he had been waiting in line since 7 p.m. Monday night.
Several people were already waiting outside when the doors opened while others waited in the line for the drive-thru which stretched out onto Ladson Road.
The location will feature the company’s signature doughnuts, the doughnut theatre, specialty coffee drinks, brewed coffee and a drive-thru.
On Tuesday, more than 100 random customers who visit the new location will receive a golden ticket at checkout with winners receiving one free dozen original glazed doughnuts every month for a year.
The formal address of the location is 3651 Ladson Road. The only other store currently operating in the Lowcountry is on Savannah Highway in West Ashley.
