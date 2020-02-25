Report: Deputy, suspect shot at Sumter County residence

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County deputy was hurt in a shooting involving a suspect at a house in Dalzell on Tuesday morning, The Sumter County Item reported.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thomas Sumter Highway (US 521). That just east of Shaw Air Force Base.
Sheriff Anthony Dennis told The Item the deputy who was shot was rushed to the hospital, but officials have not shared the deputy’s condition.
Crews also rushed the suspect to the hospital, but that person’s condition hasn’t been shared, either.
Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are heading to the house where the shooting happened.
What led to the shooting is not yet known.
WIS News crews are heading to Sumter County. This story will be updated.
