Republican attorneys general hold panel on Democratic ‘agenda’ ahead of presidential primary debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s attorney general will join two other states’ attorneys general to discuss what they call “the Democrats’ lawless liberal agenda.”
The panel discussion is set for Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Democratic Presidential Debate in Charleston.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr will take part in the discussion, according to a news release.
It is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. at from an address on Calhoun Street just two blocks away from the Gaillard Center where seven Democratic presidential hopefuls will debate at 8 p.m.
The release states the attorneys general will discuss how they believe the Democrats’ agenda is harmful to Americans and why they say the Trump Administration agenda is successful. But the release did not provide any specific details.
