SC voters speak about what issues they would like candidates to speak about

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Tuesday night, Democratic presidential hopefuls have one last chance to share their message to voters in South Carolina before Saturday’s primary.
Some undecided voters are still trying to figure out exactly who they will be voting for in the primary but they knew which issues mattered to them the most.
Education, health care, and environmental issues were some of the big things we heard from people today.
Democratic voters we spoke with tell us climate change is one of the biggest issues they’d like the candidates to address.
One business owner we spoke with says he believes flooding has become more common in the downtown area and is really hoping the nominee has a plan to fight climate change.
One student at the College of Charleston we spoke with agrees.
“Climate change, along with African Americans in the prison system. College education,” said Katlyn Sierra."It’s hard to pay tuition here. I have a few issues that I am leaning towards but I definitely want to see a change."
According to a poll from the Conservation Voters of South Carolina done by public policy polling, 64% of South Carolinians view climate change as a serious problem.
Tuesday night’s debate is also the final debate before Super Tuesday.
