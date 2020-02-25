Charleston mayor: ‘Our city will be part of history’

“Of course, like any city that counts its days in centuries, Charleston’s is a history that mixes heartache and hope in almost equal measure,” Tecklenburg said. “It was here that proud African men and women were cruelly exploited and enslaved. And here those same men and women created an extraordinary Gullah Geechee culture that’s only now beginning to be properly recognized. It was here that the Civil War and Jim Crow sought to continue the subjugation of a people. And here, that the great cause of civil rights won some of its most important battles. Here that an evil young man brought agony to one of our most beloved houses of worship, and here that an American president brought our whole nation together with hope to the strains of ‘Amazing Grace.’”