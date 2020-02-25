Wet at times through Wednesday, cooler Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More clouds and more showers are expected over the next 48 hours before a cold front moves through Wednesday night bringing drier air and a big cool down for the second half of the work week. Under a mostly cloudy sky today, expect a few passing showers this morning and afternoon. Highs today will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees despite an abundance of cloud cover. A few showers will be possible tonight too. Wednesday should be a drier day but the arrival of a cold front by the evening will likely spark off a round of showers before the cooler, drier air begins to move into the area. Highs will drop back into the 50s starting on Thursday with sunny skies expected Thursday through the weekend. We may have a few mornings near freezing inland, most likely on Friday and Sunday mornings.