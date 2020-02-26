Author Clive Cussler, credited with locating H.L. Hunley off Charleston coast, dies

NEW YORK (WCSC/AP) - The million-selling adventure writer and real-life thrill seeker who found the Confederate-era submarine H.L. Hunley off the Charleston coast has died at 88.
Clive Cussler wove personal details and spectacular fantasies into his page-turning novels about underwater explorer Dirk Pitt.
Alexis Welby, spokeswoman for Cussler’s publisher Penguin Random House, says he died Monday at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“He was the kindest, most gentle man I ever met,” his wife, Barbara, wrote on his official Facebook and Twitter pages. “I have always loved him and always will. I know, his adventures will continue.”
Cussler began writing in 1965 and published his first novel featuring the character Dirk Pitt in 1973, according to his website's biography.
He was also founder and chairman of the National Underwater and Marine Agency, which discovered more than 60 shipwreck sites, including the Hunley.
During the Civil War, the H. L. Hunley sank the Union warship U.S.S. Housatonic on the evening of Feb. 17, 1864, becoming the first submarine to successfully sink an enemy ship. But after signaling to shore that the mission had been accomplished, the Hunley and its crew of eight disappeared.
The Hunley was discovered in 1995, and raised in 2000. Since then, an international team of scientists has worked to conserve the submarine and figure out exactly what caused it to sink.
The latest theory, by a U.S. Navy biomedical engineer, suggests the blast from the sub’s own torpedo set blast waves through its iron hull causing instant death for the eight crew members inside.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.