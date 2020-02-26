Buccaneers Topple Clemson 5-3

The Buccaneers (6-2) plated single runs in the first and second inning, then Adam Hackenberg hit a two-run double in the third inning to tie the score. David Beam lined a run-scoring double in the fifth inning to give the Buccaneers the lead, then they doubled their lead in the top of the seventh inning on a bases-loaded walk. Kier Meredith hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Buccaneers answered with a run in the eighth inning.