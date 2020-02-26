The Citadel doubles up Charleston Southern

The Citadel doubles up Charleston Southern
The Citadel moved to 6-1 on the season with a win over Charleston Southern on Tuesday (Source: The Citadel Athletics)
February 25, 2020 at 11:15 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 11:15 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel scored five runs in the fifth inning to break open a close game and defeat Charleston Southern, 10-5, Tuesday night at Nielsen Field at CSU Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 10, Charleston Southern 5

Records: The Citadel (6-1), Charleston Southern (2-7)

Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Nielsen Field at CSU Park)

Key Plays

  • A dropped fly ball with one out in the fifth inning helped the Bulldogs to score four more runs in the inning.
  • Gant Starling entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning and was able to end the inning with a groundout to keep the Bulldogs ahead by four.

How it Happened

  • The Bulldogs got on the board in the second inning as base hits from Noah Mitchell and Cam Jensen helped put a pair of runners in scoring position.
  • Tilo Skole drove in a run with a base hit through the left side and Crosby Jones followed with a RBI groundout.
  • The Bucs got a run back in the third inning on a Kyle Sandstrom RBI single.
  • The Citadel got the bats going again in the fifth inning as Ryan McCarthy followed a Tyler Corbitt single with a RBI double.
  • After a dropped fly ball allowed a run to score, Mitchell came through with a two-run single through the left side.
  • Jensen drove in the fifth run of the inning with a base hit to left field.
  • CSU added its second run in the bottom of the inning on a RBI groundout from Sandstrom.
  • Corbitt got the run back in the sixth inning as he led off with a home run to left center.
  • CSU took advantage of a pair of bases-loaded walks to score a pair of runs in the eighth.
  • The Bucs strung together three-straight hits in the ninth to add another run.

Inside the Box Score

  • The victory put an end to a three-game losing streak on the road in the series.
  • The Citadel improved its record to 22-22 on the road in the series.
  • The win marked the first time since 2017 that the Bulldogs won their first midweek game of the season. 
  • Seven of the nine hitters in the lineup had multi-hit games. Cam Jensen led the way by going 3-for-5 with a RBI and a run scored.
  • Tyler Corbitt, Ryan McCarthy, Ches Goodman, Noah Mitchell, Travis Lott and Tilo Skole each collected two hits.
  • Mitchell and Lott each drove in two runs.
  • Zach Taglieri (2-0) allowed just one run on four hits and four strikeouts over 4.0 innings to pick up the victory.
  • Connor Yoder (0-3) took the loss after giving up two runs on four hits over 2.0 innings.
  • Gant Starling (2) allowed a run and struck out three over 2.1 innings to pick up the save.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park as they welcome Saint Peter’s for a three-game series Feb. 28-March 1.