The Citadel doubles up Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel scored five runs in the fifth inning to break open a close game and defeat Charleston Southern, 10-5, Tuesday night at Nielsen Field at CSU Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 10, Charleston Southern 5
Records: The Citadel (6-1), Charleston Southern (2-7)
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Nielsen Field at CSU Park)
Key Plays
- A dropped fly ball with one out in the fifth inning helped the Bulldogs to score four more runs in the inning.
- Gant Starling entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning and was able to end the inning with a groundout to keep the Bulldogs ahead by four.
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the second inning as base hits from Noah Mitchell and Cam Jensen helped put a pair of runners in scoring position.
- Tilo Skole drove in a run with a base hit through the left side and Crosby Jones followed with a RBI groundout.
- The Bucs got a run back in the third inning on a Kyle Sandstrom RBI single.
- The Citadel got the bats going again in the fifth inning as Ryan McCarthy followed a Tyler Corbitt single with a RBI double.
- After a dropped fly ball allowed a run to score, Mitchell came through with a two-run single through the left side.
- Jensen drove in the fifth run of the inning with a base hit to left field.
- CSU added its second run in the bottom of the inning on a RBI groundout from Sandstrom.
- Corbitt got the run back in the sixth inning as he led off with a home run to left center.
- CSU took advantage of a pair of bases-loaded walks to score a pair of runs in the eighth.
- The Bucs strung together three-straight hits in the ninth to add another run.
Inside the Box Score
- The victory put an end to a three-game losing streak on the road in the series.
- The Citadel improved its record to 22-22 on the road in the series.
- The win marked the first time since 2017 that the Bulldogs won their first midweek game of the season.
- Seven of the nine hitters in the lineup had multi-hit games. Cam Jensen led the way by going 3-for-5 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Tyler Corbitt, Ryan McCarthy, Ches Goodman, Noah Mitchell, Travis Lott and Tilo Skole each collected two hits.
- Mitchell and Lott each drove in two runs.
- Zach Taglieri (2-0) allowed just one run on four hits and four strikeouts over 4.0 innings to pick up the victory.
- Connor Yoder (0-3) took the loss after giving up two runs on four hits over 2.0 innings.
- Gant Starling (2) allowed a run and struck out three over 2.1 innings to pick up the save.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park as they welcome Saint Peter’s for a three-game series Feb. 28-March 1.