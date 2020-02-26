Classroom Champions: Rachel Renfro wants flexible seating options for Alston-Bailey students

Flexibility is a plus for students in some classes. They are more engaged when they have the ability to move around the classroom, keeping their blood flowing.
It’s not PE, but movement is important in Rachel Renfro’s Language Arts class at Alston-Bailey Elementary in Summerville.
These fourth graders are hands-on learners. Movement allows them to better focus and learn independently. Being able to move away from their desks keeps their blood flowing and their minds engaged.
That's why Renfro wants seating options such as beanbag chairs, wobble cushions and balance ball chairs.
She still needs $186 to complete her request on the Donors Choose website.
