Convicted sex offender released from state’s sexually violent predator treatment program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man convicted of crimes involving assault and battery and sexual conduct is now out of the state’s sexually violent predator treatment program.
On Wednesday, a judge approved the release of Daniel Hanf from the program, making him a free man.
Hanf's attorney, Jim Falk, says the state's Department of Mental Health representative was in court today and she noted there were no concerns with him being released. There were also no objections by the state.
Hanf, a convicted sex offender, served prison time from 2007 to 2014, according to Falk.
"The state instituted a sexually violent predator treatment action against him and he elected not to have a jury trial on the issue and instead voluntarily committed himself to the program," Falk said.
The South Carolina Attorney General website says the people in the program are confined to the custody of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health and held in a separate and secure facility for long-term control, care and treatment.
In 1998, the South Carolina General Assembly passed the Sexually Violent Predator Act, which provides for involuntary civil commitment of a mentally abnormal and extremely dangerous group of sexual predators, the website states.
Falk says Hanf was in that program from 2014 up until today, where a judge approved his release.
His lawyer says he was convicted and pleaded guilty to three charges that include two counts of assault and battery of high and aggravated nature and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct to the third degree.
"The Department of Mental Health, who evaluates him every year, determined that he was cured," Falk said. "He no longer had a mental abnormality or personality defect that would make it likely he would commit a crime of sexual violence"
Hanf’s mother was in court. She does not have a comment at this time.
