Deputies seek man wanted for questioning in Murrells Inlet car break-ins, stolen credit card case

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify a man wanted for questioning in a car break-in and stolen credit card case.
Authorities said it’s part of an ongoing investigation into thefts from vehicles in Murrells Inlet and credit card fraud across Georgetown County.
Deputies also released a picture of a vehicle used in the crimes. It’s described as an unidentified dark sedan.
Anyone with information on the identity of this man is asked to contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at 843-436-6058.
