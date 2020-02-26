Drive-thru grocery store coming to Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new grocery store is coming to Mount Pleasant.
The Opie Grocery Station will be a drive-thru only grocery store, where only the staff of 6 to 8 people will be allowed inside.
The owners say this will allow the employees to quickly serve customers in a store that will only be 2,900-square-feet.
They say they came up with this idea as a way for people to have a faster and more convenient approach to
grocery shopping.
Shoppers will have the opportunity to complete a grocery shopping trip in under four minutes. They can order at the drive-thru window or beforehand on the app.
Owners say this will be different from other grocery stores that are now doing grocery pick-ups because there will not require a scheduled pick-up time in advance. They are comparing it to a fast-food drive-thru, but for groceries.
Opie Grocery will be a convenient way to get natural and organic foods.
The store plans to have a retro theme and logo, despite being what owners call "the future of grocery shopping."
Opie is being funded by a private investor who has asked to remain anonymous.
The Charleston-based company says this Mount Pleasant grocery station is one of three planned stores for the area. They have discussed West Ashley and North Charleston as other locations, but nothing has been decided yet.
The grocery station will be seeking final approval from the Mount Pleasant Commercial Design Review Board tonight. If passed, they hope to break ground on construction in about a month.
Owners are planning for the new store to open by late September of this year.
