Interface: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Interface Inc. (TILE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $16.4 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 46 cents per share.
The carpet tile company posted revenue of $339.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $345.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $79.2 million, or $1.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.34 billion.
Interface expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.70 per share.
Interface shares have dropped slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.
