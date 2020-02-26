Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020
Sanders takes hits while gaining spotlight as front-runner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democratic foes unleashed a torrent of attacks on presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders on the debate stage Tuesday night in Charleston, South Carolina. Just four days before the state's primary, the debate may have been their final prime-time opportunity to change the direction of the 2020 nomination fight. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg took some shots, too, and the moderates in the middle strained to be the one survivor who might stick with Sanders through the spring. Sanders was not dismayed by the new attention, negative though it was. Now that he's the front-runner, he mused that "I’m hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight.”
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-ANALYSIS-
Analysis: Sanders learns what it's like to be a front-runner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bernie Sanders has spent much of his career as a political outsider. Now he's learning what it's like to be the front-runner for a major political party. Sanders was the target of persistent attacks in Tuesday’s Democratic debate, both from his more moderate rivals and the competitor closest to him philosophically, Sen. Elizabeth Warren. He faced granular questions about the cost and scope of his sweeping domestic policy agenda. His leadership credentials were challenged and his temperament tested like no other time in his career.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-DEBATE-FACT-CHECK
AP FACT CHECK: Dems implore fact checkers to back them up
WASHINGTON (AP) — They flailed their arms, talked over each other and at one point called for fact checkers to come to their rescue. The last Democratic presidential debate before a crucial stage of the primaries was often unruly as the contenders powered past the moderators and scrambled to take credit and dodge blame on a range of subjects. An AP Fact Check found a range of distortions in Tuesday night's debate in South Carolina. Joe Biden vastly overstated gun deaths. Bernie Sanders wrongly claimed that every study concludes his “Medicare for All” plan saves money. Mike Bloomberg said he was releasing everyone from non-disclosure agreements when he's only taken that step with three women.
DEPUTY KILLED-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC sheriff's deputy is fatally shot serving eviction notice
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 37-year-old sheriff's deputy in South Carolina was shot and killed while trying to serve an eviction notice. Investigators said Sumter County Sheriff's Cpl. Andrew Gillette was shot in the chest by 56-year-old Terry Hasty and died a short time later Tuesday morning. He was wearing a protective vest. Authorities say Hasty was also killed. Gillette was part of a sheriff's office team that serves civil papers such as eviction notices. The 12-year Air Force veteran had been a Sumter County deputy since 2013 and leaves behind a wife and child.
TONSIL SURGERY-CHILD DEATH
Parents say daughter, 7, died 1 minute into tonsil surgery
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Parents of a 7-year-old South Carolina girl say she died one minute into a surgery to have her tonsils removed. WHNS-TV reports Paisley Cogsdill died Friday at a medical center in Greenwood. Family members of the girl from Clinton say she snored in her sleep but was otherwise healthy prior to the operation. The girl's heart stopped and doctors were unable to revive her. An autopsy is expected to determine the official cause of death. A visitation for the girl is planned for Wednesday with a celebration of life service on Thursday.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-THE-LATEST
The Latest: Buttigieg sick, cancels several Florida events
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has cancelled four campaign events in south Florida set for Wednesday because of illness. Buttigieg campaign spokesman Chris Meagher says the former mayor is sick with a cold. Buttigieg stills plans to attend an event Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina, with the Rev. Al Sharpton, then travel to Washington for previously scheduled meetings. Three of the Florida events were fundraisers. Buttigieg has been asking supporters to help him raise $13 million ahead of next week's 14-state Super Tuesday contests.