Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/25)
February 26, 2020 at 12:39 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 12:47 AM

BOYS BASKETBALL

5-A Lower State Finals

Conway 41, Goose Creek 40

Dutch Fork 53, Ft. Dorchester 44

3-A Lower State Finals

Wade Hampton 53, Bishop England 46

2-A Lower State Finals

North Charleston 71, Allendale-Fairfax 60 - The Cougars advance and will face Whale Branch in the Lower State finals on Saturday.

Whale Branch 44, Oceanside Collegiate 38

1-A

Scott’s Branch 55, Military Magnet 53

Charleston Math & Science 54, Bethune-Bowman 40 - The Riptide move on and will face Scott’s Branch in the Lower State finals on Friday.

