Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/25)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS BASKETBALL
5-A Lower State Finals
Conway 41, Goose Creek 40
Dutch Fork 53, Ft. Dorchester 44
3-A Lower State Finals
Wade Hampton 53, Bishop England 46
2-A Lower State Finals
North Charleston 71, Allendale-Fairfax 60 - The Cougars advance and will face Whale Branch in the Lower State finals on Saturday.
Whale Branch 44, Oceanside Collegiate 38
1-A
Scott’s Branch 55, Military Magnet 53
Charleston Math & Science 54, Bethune-Bowman 40 - The Riptide move on and will face Scott’s Branch in the Lower State finals on Friday.
