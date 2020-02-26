Mom overdoses in mall parking lot with child in back seat, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was arrested after she reportedly overdosed in the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot with her child in the vehicle.
Brittany Elizabeth Combs, 28, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
Around noon Monday, officers responded to the mall parking lot for an overdose call.
Police spoke with Combs after she was revived by crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, an arrest warrant stated.
Combs said she took an unidentified pain pill before picking up her child from school, according to the warrant. Police said the pain pill was not prescribed to Combs.
According to authorities, Combs then drove to the mall parking lot and lost consciousness with her child in the back seat.
Combs was taken into custody and transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail.
