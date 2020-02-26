NAN hosts Democratic candidates for Ministers Breakfast

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Reverend Al Sharpton and the National Action Network hosted Democratic presidential candidates Wednesday morning in North Charleston.
The six Democratic candidates spoke to hundreds during the South Carolina Ministers’ Breakfast at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Joe Biden, Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and current front runner Bernie Sanders each spent 5-10 minutes covering topics from racism in health care and voting purges, to white nationalism. All candidates focused primarily on issues within the African American community.
NAN organized the event to focus on the work the civil rights community does to advance the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King and the mobilization of Black churches ahead of the 2020 elections.
During his speech, Biden specifically attributed the passing of the Affordable Care Act to representative Jim Clyburn.
