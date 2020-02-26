National Vision: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.
The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $401.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $32.8 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.72 billion.
National Vision expects full-year earnings in the range of 80 cents to 85 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion.
National Vision shares have climbed slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 3% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EYE