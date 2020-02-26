2nd CNN town hall to take place in Charleston Wednesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Democratic Presidential candidates will have the chance to build upon their debate performance when they take the stage Wednesday night for the second of two CNN town halls in Charleston.
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will appear at 7 p.m. ET, former Vice President Joe Biden will appear at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 9 p.m. ET and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 10 p.m. ET at the Memminger Auditorium.
All candidates will take questions from selected Democrats in the audience. The event Wednesday will also be Bloomberg’s first televised town hall since he entered the race.
While the event gives each candidate a chance to stump and speak about their own platforms, some focus will also be on candidates outside the room.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders impressed voters in the debate Tuesday, according to a CBS News poll. Heis in the enviable position of front-runner, which is alarming those in the party as too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump. Biden, Buttigieg and Bloomberg reinforced their anti-Sanders rhetoric with paid attack ads in the hopes of loosening front-runner Sanders’ grip on the nomination.
Biden in the meantime is trying to fend off a generational split among black voters. Many older African Americans are casting their lot with Biden, but they aren’t totally unified in their support.
College students seem to be inclined to fall in behind Sanders, but they’re not quite unanimous either.
The generational split among black voters in South Carolina parallels the divide seen among whites and Latinos in early contests, with Sanders polling stronger among younger voters.
Biden said during Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate that he would also go after those trying to gentrify neighborhoods traditionally occupied by minority residents.
