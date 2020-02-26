New Mt. Pleasant senior living development experiencing delays in approval process

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A new senior living development is coming to Mount Pleasant, but it has experienced some delays in approval.
The South Bay Garden Flats Senior Living Development are expected to be built off of Founder's Way and Midtown Avenue.
There are currently a few other apartments, condos, hotels, and businesses in this area, including the Shem Creek Health Center. A few bald eagles are also living in the area.
Last month the apartment design was denied final approval at the Design Review Board meeting. The town council agenda previously mentioned a protected bald eagle nest on site.
At the last meeting, it was discussed that the US Fish and Wildlife Commission submitted a permit with restrictions on when construction can begin because of the eagle’s nest.
Even though eagles are no longer endangered, they are still federally protected.
Members of the town council say none of the site designs have changed pertaining to the location of the eagle’s nest.
They said the only part of the site design that has changed since the last meeting is the location of some parking spaces.
The 25,000-square-foot development would house hundreds of senior citizens. It will bring a 3-story living unit, a pickleball court, and detached garage space. This would all be next to a small lake.
The total development will span across almost four acres of land.
The apartment design will be up for final approval again tonight at the town of Mount Pleasant Design Review Board meeting.
