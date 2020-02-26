New nonstop flights from Charleston to Florida start in May

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Silver Airways announced today that new flights from the Charleston International Airport to Orlando, Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale will start on May 21.
Officials say the Ft. Lauderdale-based carrier will begin daily service to Orlando International Airport, with those planes continuing service to Key West.
Flights to Tampa International will operate three days per week and flights to Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International will operate four days per week.
Silver will introduce the 70-passenger ATR-600 aircraft for the Charleston flights. The new planes are specifically designed for short-haul markets, but with the same look, feel and customer amenities of larger jetliners.
“We are thrilled to introduce low fares and nonstop service between South Carolina’s most iconic city and three favorite Sunshine State destinations with Silver Airways’ safe, reliable and customer-friendly service,” said Silver Airways Senior Vice President Commercial and Finance Pedro Motta.
With these new routes, officials say Charleston International will now offer nonstop service to 30 cities across 18 states, the District of Columbia and the United Kingdom.
“It is exciting to welcome Silver Airways to Charleston International and begin this partnership. Silver’s arrival represents a milestone for our airport, as we will now offer the good people of our region service on ten airlines,” said Paul G. Campbell, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Charleston County Aviation Authority. “Silver is a strong regional airline with an extensive network. Their new service will not only expand our options to Ft. Lauderdale, they are opening the door to new markets in Tampa, Orlando and beyond.”
