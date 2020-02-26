New nonstop flights from Charleston to Florida start in May

“It is exciting to welcome Silver Airways to Charleston International and begin this partnership. Silver’s arrival represents a milestone for our airport, as we will now offer the good people of our region service on ten airlines,” said Paul G. Campbell, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Charleston County Aviation Authority. “Silver is a strong regional airline with an extensive network. Their new service will not only expand our options to Ft. Lauderdale, they are opening the door to new markets in Tampa, Orlando and beyond.”