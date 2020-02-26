One more day of rain before sunshine returns, temperatures fall!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last day of unsettled weather before we round out the work week with sunshine and cooler temperatures. Keep the umbrellas handy today! Scattered rain is possible off and on. The best rain chance will move through this afternoon and early this evening. Highs today will be close to 70 degrees. A cold front moves through tonight, ending the rain, clearing out the sky and cooling down the temperatures. We’ll wake up to temps near 40 degrees tomorrow morning. Despite a return to sunshine tomorrow, highs will only reach the 50s by the afternoon. We will be close to freezing on both Friday and Sunday mornings across inland areas, away from the coastline. Temperatures will stay cool in the 50s through Saturday before starting to warm on Sunday into the 60s and next week in the 70s.