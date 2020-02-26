Rays Fall To Atlanta On Education Day

South Carolina had the initial 1-0 lead when Askew knocked home a rebound at the front of the Atlanta net while the Rays were on the power play at 5:54 of the opening frame. After winning the first face-off of the man-advantage, forward Max Novak fired a shot to the net from the point that created a loose rebound for Askew, who swept it into the net for his 10th goal of the season. Defenseman Kristofers Bindulis earned the second assist on the play.