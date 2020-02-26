Sanders makes final push to Lowcountry voters in North Charleston rally

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders said he is confident in his South Carolina campaign before he spoke to crowds at the Charleston Area Convention Center.
The rally comes less than 24 hours after the heated democratic debate in Charleston where many candidates questioned the Vermont senator’s plans. Sanders told Live 5 that he expected the pressure because of former successes in other early states.
“When you win the New Hampshire primary, when you win the Nevada Caucus, people are going to go after you,” Sanders said. “I understand that.”
He noted that in the competitive race, the Democratic party will need to unify before November.
“At the end of the Democratic Primary process, your’re going to see all of the candidates and their supporters coming together around the winner,” Sanders said. “Because we understand that it is enormously important that we defeat Trump.”
During the rally, Sanders touched on a number of issues affecting South Carolinians such as healthcare, education reform and climate justice issues.
Event coordinators said more than 1,170 people attended the rally Wednesday afternoon.
Leshawn Janer of North Charleston was one of them. He said he wanted to show support for Sanders. He hopes the democratic nominee carries the concerns of black Americans to the White House.
“We feel like we get taken for granted a lot of times. Like, only election cycles they want to come and talk to us. But then once they get elected we don’t hear from them, we don’t see them anymore.”
But, Bernie is not the only one in town. Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg all made appearances for voters today.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.