Biden says as nominee he would be better for Joe Cunningham’s re-election than others

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Vice President Joe Biden was making his final push to voters on Thursday ahead of the state’s Democratic presidential primary, and he said his candidacy could also help others running in other races.
Rep. Joe Cunningham faces a tough re-election campaign in the state’s first congressional district. He was the first Democrat elected to that seat in 25 years.
Biden said Cunningham could determine better if his name at the top of the ticket could help.
“I think I could help Joe more in his re-election at the top of the ticket than other people," Biden said. "I don’t want to be presumptuous. In those tight races across the country, I went into 24 states campaigned for 60-something candidates. We elected 40-something of them to the United States House of Representatives, and they all asked me to come in.”
Biden toured the St. James-Santee Family Health Center in McClellanville on Thursday. He talked about his healthcare plans and why rural health facilities like this one are crucial to the communities they serve.
“This place is essential to the life of this community and the life of all its people," Biden said. "Nationwide, health centers like these are a number one source of care for under served communities. It didn’t always make the headlines but expansion of community health centers was one of the things President Obama and I were most proud of with Obamacare.”
This health center serves 10,000 patients a year and 30-percent of them are uninsured. He said if “BidenCare” passes, everyone would be able to get a Medicare-like option.
“No state would be able to stop it,” he said.
When asked how he plans to win over some of the young progressives who support Senator Bernie Sanders, Biden said he’s ready to compete for their vote.
“Fifty-percent of the young progressives are very concerned and fearful of what’s going on and looking for a revolution. Another 50-percent are the most educated, most advanced group of voters ever," Biden said. “What we have to do is give practical answers of how we’re going to get things done, so there’s a split about what’s possible to be done. Promises are important, but being able to get them done is equally or more important.”
Two new polls this week have Biden ahead in the state by double digits. The South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary is Saturday, Feb. 29.
