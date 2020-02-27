Charleston airport issues traffic alert ahead of Trump rally

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston airport officials are asking drivers and visitors to be mindful of President Donald Trump’s visit on Friday afternoon, which may impact traffic in the area.
Airport spokesman Spencer Pryor said drivers should allow even more extra time to get to the airport on Friday.
In order to get to the airport, travelers should use Dorchester Road to Michaux Parkway as a primary route to the airport.
For any departure or arrival changes, people should check in with their individual airline.
Trump will appear at the North Charleston coliseum Friday night at 7 p.m.
Coliseum spokesman Alan Coker said all available parking is expected to be filled by Friday morning ahead of the president's appearance.
Attendees will need to use ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft, Coker said.
The parking lots will open Thursday at 7 a.m. Doors will open for the rally at 3 p.m. Friday, with the rally set to begin at 7 p.m.
Coker says the Coliseum is expected to be at capacity.
Meanwhile, those planning to attend Friday night's performance of "The Color Purple" in the neighboring North Charleston Performing Arts Center must park at the Verizon parking lot at 2401 Mall Drive next to North Charleston City Hall, Coker said.
Tickets for the rally are available at Trump’s website with a limit to two per person.
Seating is first-come, first-serve.
Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews last week he planned to come to South Carolina just before the state’s Democratic Presidential Primary, which is scheduled for Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.