Cleveland pastor charged with prostitution; arrested by human trafficking task force

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local reverend was arrested Tuesday by the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force.
Reverend Randolph Brown, 64, is the pastor at Inner-City Missionary Baptist Church on East 55th Street in Cleveland.
Brown was indicted on two counts of compelling prostitution.
Court documents show the date of the offense was Aug. 1, 2018.
A second person, Joyce Richmond, 20, was arrested with Brown.
She was indicted on two counts of trafficking in persons and three counts of compelling prostitution.
According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the indictments culminate an investigation into Richmond and her exploitation of three underage teenage girls who had run away from home.
Brown and Richmond are scheduled to be arraigned on March 10.
According to the church website, Brown was a Bible teacher for The City Mission and was the chaplain for the Hudson Youth Development Center for over 27 years.
“The allegations in this case are particularly troubling given Mr. Brown’s role as a spiritual leader in the community,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Vance Callander. “This investigation should however make clear that traffickers will be held accountable, regardless of the positions they occupy.”
The Cuyahoga County Regional Human Trafficking Task Force urges if you or anyone you know that may have been a victim or have information to share regarding Richmond or Brown, to please contact the task force at 216-443-6085.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.