Charleston couple weds at Roper Hospital after health scare

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s not the typical place to tie the knot, but for a Lowcountry couple who had a major health scare, it seemed like the right time to do it.
Moriah Morris and Andrew Glavin met after he left a note on her door when they lived across from each other.
“We just hit it off the first time we met,” Andrew said.
Andrew recently had two strokes, which put him in the hospital. His recovery seemed like the right time for Moriah to pop the question.
“He always joked that I was going to be the one who proposed to him and I said no you’re going to be the one to propose to me,” she said. “In that moment, I didn’t really think twice about it.”
The pair got married in front of nurses and friends at Roper Hospital on Wednesday.
The couple wants to thank the entire Roper Hospital staff for putting their wedding together and creating a night they’ll cherish forever.
“She has not left my side morning or night,” Andrew said. “She has always been there.”
