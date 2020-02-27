Coyotes attack and kill family dog in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is grieving after their beloved pug, Yoshi, was attacked and killed by a pack of coyotes while he was in the backyard of the family home in Little Italy.
Matt Allen, who lives in the home with his girlfriend and her parents, was shocked to learn that coyotes were present in such an urban area.
“I am stunned and I didn’t think they would be so brazen to come into our backyard and just how fast it happened,” Allen said.
The whole family is devastated.
Ron Bramley was in Chicago on business and was so upset when he heard the news that he hyperventilated, passed out and fell, cutting the bridge of his nose.
“I can’t stop crying about it, and my daughter is more or less in shock,” Bramley said.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says this is mating season for coyotes, and so the animals are on the move and this kind of attack, even in an urban area, is not all that unusual and should be the impetus for all pet owners to keep an eye on your animals, even if they are only outside for a moment.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.