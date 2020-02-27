Curtiss-Wright: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) _ Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $89.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.12 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.
The engineering firm posted revenue of $655.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $686.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $307.6 million, or $7.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.49 billion.
Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $7.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion.
Curtiss-Wright shares have dropped 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $130.73, a climb of almost 10% in the last 12 months.
