Democratic presidential candidates take the stage during second CNN town hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Democratic presidential candidates continue to campaign in South Carolina ahead of the primary on Saturday.
Four candidates took the stage on Wednesday during CNN’s second night of town halls at Memminger Auditorium in Charleston.
Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren answered questions directly from audience members.
The town hall came right after President Donald Trump spoke about the coronavirus, and so the candidates had to answer questions about how they would handle the situation that’s happening.
“What I would do if I were president now, I would not be taking China’s word for it," Biden said during the town hall."I’d insist that China allow our scientists in to make a hard determination of how it started, where it came from, how far along it is, because that’s not happening now.”
The candidates also spoke about how they were going to pay for their plans.
“But some of my colleagues up on that debate stage were promising a lot of things that I don’t think they can deliver," Klobuchar said."And I don’t want to be that person. That’s why the plans that I just put forward to you when it comes to affordable college and k-12 investment, I’ve shown how I’m going to pay."
Public education has also been a big topic for people across the state of South Carolina.
Brian Simmons, a social studies teacher at Deer Park Middle School, says some of the candidates’ plans for education would affect him personally.
Bloomberg brought the issue up at the town hall saying, “My personal opinion is the first thing we have to do is focus on education because you are never going to fix poverty unless you do something.”
With all the events going on in Lowcountry, Simmons said he is trying his best to teach his students about what’s going on in the political world.
“I let the kids kind of lead the conversation. A lot of them know already like ‘Oh Elizabeth Warren has wealth tax,’” said Simmons, who is a teacher at Deer Park Middle School. “These kids are very smart and they’re more in tune I think because of social media. A lot of them know who Tom Steyer is because every YouTube ad for the past two months has been Tom Steyer.”
Warren was the last candidate to speak and spoke about the coronavirus.
“I’m going to be introducing a plan tomorrow to take every dime the president’s now spending on his racist wall at the southern border and divert it to work on the coronavirus," Warren said.
