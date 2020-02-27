Dunkin Donuts to sell “Snackin’ Bacon”

(KFVS) - Dunkin Donuts told the world on Feb. 26, that they will now be offering “Snackin’ Bacon.”
The bacon comes in a fry-like sleeve, and is sold in bundles of 8 half-slices, equal to 4 full slices.
The breakfast restaurant said in a blog post, “Wrapped in a portable sleeve for on-the-go snacking ease. Our Snackin’ Bacon starts its journey smoked with natural cherry-wood. It’s then treated to our sweet and savory blend of brown sugar and black pepper seasoning, creating a delightfully caramelized bacon our fans know and love from our Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.”
No word on the price at this moment.
