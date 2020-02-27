Firefighters rescue dog from North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters rescued an unconscious dog as they battled a house fire in North Charleston Wednesday evening.
Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department said it happened at a home on Victory Avenue.
When firefighters got on scene they saw fire and smoke coming from the roof.
As firefighters were working the fire they found an unconscious dog.
“The dog regained consciousness and was brought to an emergency veterinarian for additional treatment,” NCFD officials said."All occupants were out of the home."
No injuries were reported. NCFD officials said one resident was displaced by the fire and is being assisted by Red Cross.
“A fire investigation is in progress,” fire officials said.
North Charleston, Charleston and St. Andrews fire departments responded to the call.
The fire department released the following additional information:
Remember these important tips when calling 911:
- Get out and stay out of a burning building – then call 9-1-1.
- You can use any cell phone to call 9-1-1. Every cell phone has an “emergency” function even if the screen is locked.
- Stay calm and speak clearly.
- Know your location – by address or an intersecting street.
- Do not hang up until directed to by the 9-1-1 dispatcher.
- Answer the dispatcher’s questions promptly and to the point.
- If the situation changes before help arrives, call 9-1-1 again and give the dispatcher an update.
Smoke alarms save lives! Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home. Smoke alarms over 10 years old should be replaced. North Charleston Fire Department can install free smoke alarms in your home.
