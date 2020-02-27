Furman looks for home win vs The Citadel

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kaelon Harris is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Kaiden Rice is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.4 points per game. The Paladins have been led by Jordan Lyons, who is averaging 16.7 points.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 28.7 percent of the 94 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 24 over his last five games. He's also made 72.8 percent of his foul shots this season.