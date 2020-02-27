Ga. State looks to sweep Ga. Southern

STEPPING UP: The senior tandem of Ike Smith and Quan Jackson has led the Eagles. Smith is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jackson is putting up 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. The Panthers have been led by juniors Kane Williams and Justin Roberts. Williams has averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Roberts has put up 13.3 points per game.