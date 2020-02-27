Goose Creek officer helps man knot his tie while responding to call

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers never know what could be waiting at a scene when they respond to a call for service. They have to be prepared for anything.
For one Goose Creek officer on Thursday night, his call included helping one man tie a tie.
Officer Burgan got in his car to leave a scene when a man approached him and asked if anyone knew how to tie a tie. He told officers he had a family funeral coming up and needed help.
Burgan got back out of his patrol car tied the tie around his own neck in order to show the man how to do it, and then gave it back.
“Thank you Officer Burgan for your positive presence in our community,” Goose Creek police wrote in a Facebook post.
