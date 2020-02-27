Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence does not ever again want to feel like he did after his team's last game. Lawrence had the poorest outing of his college career as Clemson lost 42-25 to LSU in the national championship game last month. Lawrence ended 18 of 37 passing with a fourth-quarter fumble that sealed things for LSU. Lawrence said he felt ansty and edgy, eager to get back to work. Lawrence and the Tigers did that Wednesday as they started spring workouts. Lawrence said he's worked on getting stronger and becoming a better leader heading into his junior season.