Lowcountry warming shelters opening Thursday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry warming shelters will open on Thursday night because of cold temperatures in the area.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will open the former inmate work-release center in the 3800 block of Leeds Avenue in North Charleston. It will be equipped with beds and open from 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.
Citizens are asked to find their own transportation to the center, but the sheriff’s office will provide transportation if necessary at 843-743-7200.
The warming center will be identifiable through signs such as the one pictured.
The Bethel AME Church at 5585 Memorial Boulevard in St. George will open Thursday at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served and the shelter will close at 8 a.m. Friday.
The Aldersgate United Methodist Church has announced their Winter Warming Shelter will also be open Thursday night.
The Warming Shelter is located at 1444 Remount Road. Registration for the warming shelter will last between 7 and 9 p.m. unless previously arranged and the shelter closes at 7 a.m. the following morning.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church says the Winter Warming Shelter will provide a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, overnight lodging and an optional devotion.
Those looking for public transportation to the shelter can board Carta Bus Route 13 and ask for the Aldersgate warming shelter.
Pets are not permitted at this warming shelter.
