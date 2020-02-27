New court records filed involving Charleston County school employee accused of assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New court records were filed on Wednesday in the case involving several young boys who say they were sexually assaulted by a Charleston County Schools employee.
The attorney representing those kids says the district has still not turned over evidence in the case despite a judge ordering them to do so.
Marvin Gethers was a former Charleston County Schools employee accused of sexually assaulting as many as seven children.
He died awaiting trial, but last January one of the victims filed a lawsuit against CCSD for negligence. Today the victims’ attorney Mark Peper filed a petition in court.
It says CCSD has still failed to turn over documents and evidence, known as discovery, so the case is stalled.
In an October court hearing last year, Peper agreed to narrow in his request and the judge told CCSD to release the documents.
In January, the judge issued a written order again telling the school district to turn the items over.
In this email from last week, submitted as evidence with the petition, Peper told CCSD he was going to have to file a complaint because they still hadn't released those documents.
CCSD’s attorneys at Young Clement Rivers law firm responded saying they were “on course to supplement discovery early next week” so Peper agreed to give them until today, Wednesday. But he still doesn’t have all the discovery, stated today’s petition.
Peper is asking for another court date to find the district in contempt of court.
CCSD’s spokesperson said they did not have an update or a comment today.
