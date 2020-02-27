Old school in N. Charleston to be transformed into office space

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charlestowne Academy in North Charleston that has been closed for about a decade, is being renovated.
Last month, the Charleston County School District sold the property for the old school for $1.5-million dollars.
A group made up of local, family-owned, real estate investors, owners, and developers bought the property from CCSD.
The 13,500-square-feet of office space will be called "Ten Mile."
The property got its new name because of its location sitting on “Ten Mile Hill,” the mile marker from Broad Street.
Developers say they hope this can become a cool and iconic place for people to work, while also having easy access to I-26 and I-526.
Starting next month, the school built in the 1960s will be transformed to become a development for multiple professional office spaces.
The renovation of the five acres of property will include an updated front design, a new roof, interior updates, and a new 175-space parking lot.
All of these changes and new additions will be done while preserving 27 grand oak trees on site.
The one-story building will offer a variety of suite sizes and rent prices for businesses. Some of the smaller spaces will range from $750 per month to $1250 per month.
Cityvolve Commercial Reality will be leasing out the spaces. You can find leasing info here.
The project is currently in the design and engineering phase, where officials are finalizing construction start dates.
The realty company says they are targeting an opening date sometime in the first quarter of 2021.
